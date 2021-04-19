After leaving the racing paddock at the end of the 2019 season, Bournemouth Kawasaki Hel Performance Racing is set to return for 2021, having signed Superbike race winner Luke Mossey to race in the competitive Pirelli National Superstock 1000 class.

Having spent the last few years expanding their Kawasaki retail business, Bournemouth Kawasaki Hel Performance Racing will be returning to action on the all-new 2021 ZX-10RR. The partnership between Luke Mosey and the team has proven incredibly successful in the past, highlighted by a double Superbike win at Brands Hatch in 2017, and the duo will be looking to replicate that success in the Superstock category.

The production-based Superstock series is an incredibly important class for Kawasaki, and Mossey joins a plethora of top-level riders who will be utilising the latest ZX-10RR for 2021, including the likes of previous class Champion’s, Chrissy Rouse and Keith Farmer.

Luke Mossey:

“I can’t thank Pete and Bournemouth Kawasaki enough for helping out this season. It was not looking like a ride was available for the start of the season, so to sort this out at the 11th hour is fantastic. I really loved my time with Bournemouth Kawasaki for the four years I was with them in Superbikes and felt we had a chance of the title in BSB until a huge high side resulting in injury at Thruxton while leading the Championship put a stop to it.

Superstock 1000 will be a new challenge for me and one that I am really excited about on the new Kawasaki ZX-10RR. We have had a few rides on the 2019 RR stock bike and can’t wait to get out on the new bike. Thanks again to Pete and the team and my loyal sponsors who have stood by me for many years.”

Ross Burridge:

“Luke has spent many years with Kawasaki in the past and we have always believed in his capability to run at the front of whichever class he is riding in. The Superstock 1000 class is a new challenge for him, but we again are confident he will be running at the sharp end from the very beginning. With many top riders Kawasaki mounted in the class this year, it’s going to be entertaining viewing!”



