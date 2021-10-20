● Braih Super e-Bikes are more than bikes, halfway between normal e-Bikes and motorbikes. Unstoppable and versatile machines, with great stability, comfort and one of the highest ranges on the market, 184km (114mi) under the R200 certification.

● Entirely handmade in Spain, handcrafted and with an exclusive design, the Super e-Bikes are presented today to the market with a limited edition launch.

● They are designed based on three clear pillars: exclusivity, performance and technology.

● Braih thus responds to a demand from users who are looking for different riding sensations from an e-Bike, valuing a ground-breaking aesthetic and superior comfort and stability compared to other bikes.

Braih Bikes presents today its first bike, the Super e-Bike, an electric bike handmade in Spain, with a torque of up to 160Nm (114Nm in the 250W versions), a range of 184 km and a groundbreaking design, clearly inspired by off-road motorcycles.

The Starting Line Edition is a limited launch edition of 150 units, in which you can find exclusive and numbered Super e-Bikes that leave no one indifferent thanks to their eye-catching design, high quality features and the careful attention to detail typical of the first edition.

The RC1 250 and RC1-R 250 are the launch models, approved under the EPAC cycle and limited to 250W and 25km/h. Both models come with high quality standard features, such as a 1,254Wh battery, a Bafang MM G510 central motor, limited to 250W, and 6082-T6 aluminium backbone chassis handmade in Barcelona (with 185 mm of rear travel) and mono-link swingarm, inspired by manufacturing solutions in the motorbike world.

“We have made accessible to users a different electric bike, with its own personality, which combines the riding sensations of an off-road motorcycle with the sporting experience of a bike. All this is the outcome of our great passion for the world of motorbikes and bikes, and the result of our many years of industrial experience leading the manufacture of components for trial and racing motorcycles”, says Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, CEO of Braih.

Braih has also developed for their Super e-Bikes a unique solution in the industry, implementing Bluetooth connectivity to the charging system. This solution allows to protect and extend the life of such a critical element as the battery, reducing the number of cycles and the stress produced by full charges. With this technological application, all the models in the range have an Intelligent Charge Management System through the Braih APP, which connects to the e-Bike and allows 3 different charge levels to be set, depending on how the battery is going to be used:

Storage, for when the bike is not going to be used immediately.

Daily use, charges to about 80% and offers enough range for most routes.

Full charge, only for when you need to use 100% of the e-Bike’s great range.

Braih will sell their Super e-Bikes exclusively online through their e-commerce, however, unlike other online D2C brands, Braih offers physical and mobile workshops, which are part of BraihTec, their international network of technical services, and where maintenance, repairs and warranty management of the bikes can be carried out.

The brand has opened the pre-order form for the first Super e-Bikes in stock, on their website https://en.braihbikes.com/ The bikes will be ready to be delivered to the first customers on the 1st of December. Available from €6,590.

About Braih Bikes

At Braih, we believe that the world is much nicer on a bike and that the best way to get around is on bikes with a soul and a strong personality. Braih has arrived to break the market status quo by providing powerful electric bikes, designed and handmade in Spain, that offer technology and a lot of fun. Long-range, performance, comfort, stability and a biker style design are their trademarks. For further information, please check https://en.braihbikes.com/

