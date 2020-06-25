Brand-new Shark Helmets Citycruiser Arriving In Dealers Soon!

The Citycruiser, a brand-new jet helmet from French helmet specialist, SHARK Helmets, is due to arrive in UK dealers in July following production in the brand’s European factory.

With a unique and stand-out style, the Citycruiser features an innovative design with ‘X-Tra protection’ as the shell provides increased coverage of the cheeks and jaw – resulting in increased protection for riders in comparison to other jet helmets on the market.

The sleek look of the helmet is further enhanced by the visor mechanisms being hidden underneath side plates and the ergonomic control of the integrated UV380 anti-scratch sun visor has a chrome finish. The rear air extractor, which allows optimal air circulation through the helmet, gives it an original design.

The Citycruiser’s VZ 140 long trip external visor is anti-scratch treated and has an extremely wide field of vision. This new visor has three main advantages: it reduces aerodynamic turbulence, ensures optimum sound-proofing and generates an ‘ideal ventilation’ that allows efficient demisting.

For comfort, the lightweight Citycruiser features a brand-new AEGIS® MICROTECH interior – made from recycled fibres with antibacterial and anti-odour properties – is removable and washable. And for those who wear glasses, it’s fitted with the SHARK EASYFIT system.

Available in eight colours, in sizes XS to XL, the Citycruiser has an RRP from £159.99.

To locate your nearest SHARK Helmets dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

Check out twin brothers, World Superbike rider Alex Lowes and Moto2 racer Sam Lowes, unboxing the Citycruiser here: