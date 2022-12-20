Brand-new SHARK Spartan GT Pro, Spartan RS Carbon and EVO-GT N-COM now in UK dealers

Christmas has come early, with brand-new SHARK Helmets already landing in UK dealers, including the Spartan GT Pro, Spartan RS Carbon and EVO-GT N-COM.

Following the unveiling of the new models to join the SHARK Helmets range in October, they’ve started to make their way into UK dealers adding to the extensive range available – and just in time for Christmas! So whether you’re looking to treat a loved one, yourself or wondering how to spend your Christmas money, look no further…

Brand-new for 2023 and the next generation of the iconic Spartan GT, the ECE 22.06 compliant Spartan GT Pro features an aerodynamically designed outer shell made from a combination of glass and carbon fibre layers with a multi-density EPS. The VZ300 Class 1 rated visor is designed for clear vision as well as to protect riders from any projectiles in the event of an accident. The four-point visor locking system has been taken from the top-of-the-range Race-R Pro GP helmet. Every detail has been designed to limit noise. Ventilation is entirely optimised and adjustable, fitted with three inlet vents and two Venturi-effect outlets. The Spartan GT Pro is available in nine colourways and has an RRP from £429.99.

Give the gift of communication this year with the new EVO-GT N-COM edition. Building on the popularity of the innovative EVO range, the EVO-GT N-COM has the latest N-COM B802SK intercom fitted as standard.

For 2023, there are new colourways are also available on the EVO-GT, EVO-ES, Championship-winning Race-R Pro GP, Spartan RS, ECE 22.06 compliant Spartan RS Carbon, D-Skwal, Street Drak and Citycruiser.

To see the full 2023 range from SHARK Helmets or to locate your nearest SHARK Helmet dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

