A brand-new sport-touring motorcycle tyre, the RideMigra, is available to buy now.

This brand-new tyre features a striking, deep tread pattern which offers incredible reliability during wet-weather riding for ultimate stability and safety in the wet. A large contact patch offers plenty of grip, comfort and mileage, both for relaxed riders and those who are looking for knee-down performance.

The RideMigra features a medium compound for the perfect balance of high-grip, sports action performance, and a high-mileage, comfortable touring experience, making this tyre perfect for riding fast, riding far, or a bit of both.

This tyre is the first in a new series of CST motorcycle radial tyres. Stay tuned for more news on the rest of the Ride range.

Readers have the opportunity to WIN a pair of the new RideMigra tyres by entering CST Tyres’ prize draw at www.csttyres.co.uk/ride.

Alternatively, the RideMigra can be ordered from your local motorcycle parts shop, or from the importer directly (www.bickers-online.co.uk) for Click and Collect from your local shop.

Note: CST in the UK is a brand of Maxxis International UK plc

