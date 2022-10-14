Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship returns to Brands Hatch for the final round of the 2022 season this weekend (14/15/16 October) and a new champion will be crowned at the Kent circuit.

After a season that has featured nine different winners and a further four podium finishers, it’s local contender Bradley Ray from Lydd who leads the title chase into the final round with a comfortable 66-point margin.

The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider’s consistency has given him the edge ahead of his home round as he bids for a first Bennetts BSB title. This comes at the only circuit where he has not celebrated a podium at this season, something he’ll be aiming to change over the course of the three races.

Honda Racing UK’s Glenn Irwin holds second in the standings and was a podium finisher at Brands Hatch earlier in the season. He knows he needs to recreate that front-running form to hold off the charge of third placed Tommy Bridewell, with the pair separated by a single point ahead of this weekend’s triple-header.

Whilst only three riders remain in mathematical contention for the title, Lee Jackson from the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki team holds fourth place after his best season to date. He is just ahead of McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran who was victorious on the Grand Prix circuit in the summer.

O’Halloran will be determined to end his season on a high after a disappointing Showdown to maintain his position ahead of Yamaha rival Kyle Ryde on the second of the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamahas.

In the battle for the Bennetts BSB Riders Cup, BMW rivals Danny Buchan and Peter Hickman are equal on points for the FHO Racing BMW and SYNETIQ BMW teams respectively ahead of the season finale.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1171 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 1105 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 1104 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1095 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 1077 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 1051 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 1031 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 1017

Bradley Ray

Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha

“I am really looking forward to Brands Hatch this weekend, the finale, the last round of the championship. I always enjoy going to Brands Hatch, the crowd is always amazing there, the atmosphere is always really good and it’s my local track, so I’ve got a lot of friends, home fans and family supporting me.

“It’s nice to go into this weekend leading the championship and have a chance to wrap it up. It would be unbelievable to do that at Brands. It’s always been a dream of mine to be British champion. It’s been absolutely phenomenal season so far.

“I am just really looking forward to getting started and doing the best job we can all weekend. We want to try to win races, get on the podium, and hopefully lift that big trophy at the end of the weekend.”

