Breitling And Triumph Ready To Explore New Horizons

Swiss watchmaker Breitling and British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph announce a long-term partnership and are gearing up for a limited-edition watch and a customized motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022.



Fans of both brands can now visit a Breitling boutique and see that the journey has already begun.

Both are innovators in their fields. And both have a cool factor that keeps getting better with age. They know how to celebrate their storied past while embracing the future.

Breitling has played a truly pioneering role in the development of the modern chronograph. And partner Triumph has passionately helped shape the evolution of the motorcycle. The two makers share a bold and original design philosophy and a flair for precision craftsmanship.

For this exciting partnership the two brands will collaborate on two special editions: a watch and a motorcycle to be revealed in early 2022.

“This is where substance meets original styling. You can expect purposeful engineering paired with modern retro designs,” says Breitling CEO Georges Kern. “But however you want to describe it, there’ll be a huge sense of adventure and discovery.”

Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor welcomes this unique chance to collaborate with another established heritage brand. “Like Breitling we’re committed to providing the flawless handling and incredible finishes that give our community an incomparable experience.”

Their journey has already begun. Triumph Thruxton RS motorcycles — the original modern café racer — are now on display in top Breitling boutiques around the world. Drop by and find inspiration while waiting for next year’s unveilings…

For more information from Triumph Motorcycles please visit the website: www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

