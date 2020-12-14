The competition record of the company is enriched with over 42 titles won in 2020, with the result of 500 world championships won in the main Motorsport categories

Brembo, leader in high performance braking systems, confirms its technological supremacy in Motorsport through the many championships won with teams and manufacturers in 2020. With 42 world titles won, including drivers, manufacturers and team titles the Brembo group, Motorsport supplier for over 45 years, reaches the milestone of *500 world titles obtained in various two and four-wheel competitions.

In Formula 1 all of the 17 Grand Prix races in the current season have been won by cars equipped with Brembo components. The Bergamo-based company can boast victories in 442 out of 785 Grand Prix that have taken place since 1975, the year of the debut in Formula 1, until today, for a total of 26 world drivers’ championships and 30 world constructors’ championship won with the top teams.

Brembo’s dominance also continues in MotoGP, to which are added new wins in Moto2 and Moto3 (also with Marchesini). Over 500 victories in the premier class (500 class and MotoGP): for the fifth consecutive season Brembo supplied all the teams. Specifically, the 27 riders who raced at least one race in MotoGP this year relied on the high levels of performance and safety guaranteed by Brembo components: brake calipers, carbon discs and pads, brake pumps and clutch pumps.

Starting from 1978 to 2001, it’s possible to count the first 185 GPs won by bikes with Brembo brakes in the 500 class. However, the winning series started in 1995. Since that year all the races have been won by bikes with its brakes. Finally, since the MotoGP class was introduced in 2002, all 329 races have been won by bikes equipped with Brembo brakes. This makes the total of 500 victories in over 40 years of competing in the top level of motorcycle racing.

In the MotoGP class, Brembo can boast success in 32 world riders’ championships and 33 world constructors’ championships won with the top teams.

Brembo also dominated the World Superbike Championship. The Italian company has been present since 1988 and boasts 29 world riders’ championships and 33 world constructors’ championships, obtained in over 30 years of participation with the top teams.

Twenty-twenty was also a winning year in Electric Motorsport. Second consecutive season for Brembo as the exclusive supplier of the FIA Formula E championship. All 24 electric single-seaters of the new Gen2 car were equipped with the brakes of the Bergamo-based company through the constructor Spark Racing Technology. After the 2019 debut in the FIM MotoE World Cup championship, Brembo has again equipped the 18 Ego Corsa of Energica Motor Company with the entire braking system, as well as with the Marchesini forged wheels, presented on 7 of 11 MotoGP teams and of over 50 percent Moto2, Moto3 and WSBK riders.

In addition to the already mentioned Formula 1, Formula E, MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, MotoE and WSBK championships, it’s important to mention also GT, NASCAR, WRC, WTCR, IndyCar, Enduro, MX2, EWC, IMSA, DTM, Formula 2, Formula 3 and many others for a total number of over 500 world titles won from the 70s to the present in the various categories.

During this season, as always, Brembo has been closely collaborating with the main global car and bikes manufacturers, investing maximum effort in research and development of innovative processes and products that are increasingly high-performance and technologically advanced, guaranteeing maximum reliability and safety.

* It should be noted that the group also includes the successes achieved with Marchesini, the leading brand in the design, production and commercialization of light alloy wheels for racing and street motorcycles and with AP Racing, a leading brand in the race car and motorcycle brake and clutch market based in Coventry. Both brands are part of the Brembo group since 2000.

