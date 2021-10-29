The braking system supplier to the MotoGP™ class and more will take top billing as the paddock returns to Portimão

Dorna Sports is thrilled to announce Brembo as the title sponsor for the upcoming Algarve GP. The event, set to take place at the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve from the 5th to the 7th of November, will be officially named the Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve.

Brembo has become a byword for excellence in braking systems and is a vital supplier to the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, continuing to add more and more success to a decorated history within the sport. Over 40 premier class Championships, bikes fitted with Brembo braking systems have won 32 rider titles, 33 Constructors’ Championships and more than 500 races. 2021 marks the sixth season in a row that Brembo has supplied the premier class of Grand Prix racing, and the marque also has an important presence in Moto2™, Moto3™ and the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup.

Now, the Brembo name will take a further step into the spotlight and take top billing at a Grand Prix for the first time at the Grande Prémio Brembo do Algarve. During the weekend of the GP, Brembo will also display along the track the logo of SENSIFY™, the new pioneering intelligent braking system recently announced by the company.

Marc Saurina, Senior Director of Global Commercial Partnerships at Dorna Sports: “We’re delighted to welcome such an important technical partner as the title sponsor for the Algarve GP. Brembo have been a valuable presence in the paddock for decades and never more so than now, supplying each and every MotoGP team and rider. As a technical supplier you become an intrinsic part of the close competition and success the sport is enjoying, and we’re very proud to now add this title sponsorship of the Algarve Grand Prix.”

