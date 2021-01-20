The 85cc riders at the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship will go down in history as the first ever motocross ambassadors competing in a controlled tyre class in motocross which is set to bring more close and competitive racing to the Championship.

The controlled tyre status for all 85cc classes in 2021 will bring a level playing field for these young riders using the Bridgestone M203 and M204 products (Small Wheel class) and Battlecross X20 and X30 (Big Wheel class). This will raise our sport up in line with road racing and other motorsport championships who run with a controlled tyre.

Bridgestone, the Official Tyre Partner of the Championship have worked with one of their national distributors Cambrian to offer a heavily discounted rate for riders in the controlled tyre classes. You can find further information on the controlled tyre within the Championship regulations on the RHL Activities website.

Gary Hartshorne, Motorcycle Product Manager, North Europe

“A control tyre always allows the cream to rise to the top of the pack and show the big teams what they’re capable of on a level playing field. We have been working hard in the MX category of our product range and we are delighted to be the first manufacturer to be chosen as a one make supplier into the British MX Championships.”

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities

“Having a controlled tyre within the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship is fantastic. This will raise the profile of our sport and will put motocross alongside road racing Championships who run with controlled tyres and have for a number of years. I am excited to see the racing in the 85cc classes with this level playing field to give an opportunity to raise the talent of our riders to the top. I am also excited to have our riders becoming the first in British motocross history to run with a one tyre brand.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here