RHL Activities are pleased to confirm Bridgestone have signed a deal to become the Official Tyre Partner of the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship for the 2021 season.

This is a major breakthrough in the world of motocross, the agreement will see Bridgestone as the sole tyre manufacturer partner for the sport’s Official British Motocross Championship. This agreement with RHL Activities continues the growth of the Bridgestone presence in the sport. This will also see the competitors benefiting from the performance capabilities of some of the most advanced tyres in motocross.

The bespoke Bridgestone Battlecross range is widely viewed as being indispensable amongst competitors, with different compounds and tread patterns specially designed for the varied surfaces that riders compete on. The Battlecross X10 (sand and mud) X20 (softer ground), X30 (medium) and X40 (hard) products help to boost confidence when entering and exiting corners at speed, whatever the racing line.

Gary Hartshorne, Bridgestone’s Business Segment Manager for Motorcycle Products

“Our motocross range is an integral part of our overall motorcycle portfolio and our market share has grown yearly since making a big reintroduction into the sport in 2015. The tyres’ performance levels are something we’re hugely proud of, as will be the prospect of so many young riders competing on them in 2021.”

Mark Fereday, Bridgestone’s Trade Marketing Manager

“We’re thrilled to be partnering the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship in this way, which we think is a game-changer for motocross. From Bridgestone’s perspective, we will be engaging with the future of the sport at an early age, which is one of the most exciting aspects of the partnership. These are some of the best girls and boys in the sport and by helping them on their journey at the outset, we hope they will ride on Bridgestone products as they make their way up to bigger bikes. The partnership allows us to give something back to motocross. We’re living in tough times and it is crucial to be able to support the competitors with our best-in-class products at super-competitive prices.”

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities

“We are pleased to welcome Bridgestone to the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship for the 2021 season as the Official Tyre Partner. The passion and commitment of Bridgestone to invest in our sport long term and aiding in the development of riders stands out to myself and the RHL team. There will be a further announcement in the coming days on the partnership. The RHL team and I look forward to working with Gary, Mark and his team.”

Further announcements on the partnership will be announced in the coming weeks.

To find out more information on Bridgestone head over to www.bridgestonemx.co.uk

