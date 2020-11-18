Brighter Commuting With Ls2

New from the LS2 Apparel collection, the Commuter Rain Jacket and Jet Gloves offer affordable waterproof outer layers to help regular riders deal with the ‘rainy season’.

Increasing numbers of commuters are turning to two wheels for their daily journeys during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the weather turning wintry, reliable protection against the elements is definitely needed.

Easily stashed in luggage or under a seat, the Commuter Rain Jacket offers a very handy extra waterproof layer for when the weather turns sour.

It features sturdy polyester construction and is fully waterproof and breathable; with a 8000mm hydrostatic head rating and 800g/m3/24h air permeability.

The front zip – often a weak point in over-jackets – is also fully waterproof.

It comes in both men’s and ladies’ versions, for a tailored fit and to reduce flapping whilst riding, both in H-V yellow, with reflective detailing for added safety.

Available in sizes S-5XL for men and XS-5XL for women, the Commuter Jacket is priced £34.99 including VAT and comes in its own handy carry bag.

Jet Gloves offer protection from not only the weather but also from falls.

Their polyamide, polyester and polyurethane outer shell is tough yet flexible, for dexterity and feel on the controls – crucial on slippery, wet streets. Under that sits a tough knuckle guard, which is CE Level-1 KP certified.

A waterproof and breathable Hipora membrane keeps the rain out and lets perspiration escape. A soft velvety lining gives a real luxury feel.

Four-way Spandex at the cuff opening makes getting them on and off at stops a doddle. There’s also hook and loop fastening for a snug and adjustable fit and to help seal out the elements.

Both the index finger and thumb are touchscreen compatible – no need to remove the glove to operate devices – and there’s Silicone print on the palm for increased grip on slippery surfaces.

Jet Gloves come in a variety of colours in men’s sizes S-2XL, as well as a ladies’ version in XS-L, selling for £44.99 including VAT.

To see the complete LS2 Apparel Collection, and to find your nearest stockist, visit www.ls2helmets.com

