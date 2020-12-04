Motorbike tarpaulin covers ensure that motorbikes do not remain unprotected when they are not being used for a while. The iXS Outdoor Tarpaulin Cover provides efficient protection against the weather – suitable for the spring, summer, autumn and winter, while the iXS Indoor Tarpaulin Cover mainly keeps the dust and dirt away. The motorbike covers help to preserve your motorbike in the best possible way and make a major contribution to retaining its value and reducing maintenance costs.

Outdoor Tarpaulin Cover

An unprotected motorbike can be subjected to various weather and environmental conditions. Rays of sunshine make bright colours fade, the paintwork becomes matt, rubber and plastic become brittle. Rain, snow and ice will allow rust to develop and splashes from water, leaves, sand and dust can make the bike dirty. The Outdoor Tarpaulin Cover was created to keep these unpleasant influences reliably away from your motorbike. No water can penetrate the weather-resistant material and UV and the sun are effectively kept away from the bike. The Outdoor Tarpaulin Cover is made of extremely robust, tear-resistant and long-lasting 300D polyester.

The iXS protective cover is available in four different sizes to ensure the best possible fit. In addition, the shape is tailored to the contours of a motorbike. A good fit is very important so that the protective cover does not flutter around in the wind. Otherwise it might scratch your motorbike. If the tarpaulin is a good fit, it also simplifies handling when you put the cover on and take it off. The elastic seam helps with the optimal sit of the tarpaulin and minimises its exposure to wind. The silvery inserts and prints increase visibility, without making it appear obtrusive. A window is integrated in the tarpaulin so you can see the number plate. In some countries, including Germany, such a window is even compulsory. Thanks to the light material, the tarpaulin can be folded into a handy pack size and stored in the bag provided.

Indoor Tarpaulin Cover

The Indoor Tarpaulin Cover is designed to be used under an outdoor cover or in a dry place such as in a garage. It prevents the bike becoming dusty and protects it against other environmental influences. It also prevents scratches, which might for example be caused by the friction of an outdoor tarpaulin fluttering in the wind against the motorbike. The Indoor Tarpaulin Cover is made from a high-quality 4-way stretchy material and adjusted to the shape of the motorbike’s silhouette. Four sizes are available to ensure that the fit really is perfect. The material is so light that the cover can be folded up compactly and stored in the bag provided.

Tarpaulin Outdoor

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Colour: silver-black (093)

Article N°: X95001

Size Dimensions Price (Recommended Retail Price:)

EU/UK USA

M 203 x 83 x 119 cm € 44.95 US$ 55.-

L 229 x 99 x 125 cm € 49.95 US$ 59.-

XL 246 x 103 x 127 cm € 54.95 US$ 65.-

2XL 277 x 104 x 141 cm € 59.95 US$ 69.-

PRODUCT FEATURES

Motorcycle cover Outdoor made of 300D Polyester

Carrying bag

Transparent window for license plate

4 different sizes

MATERIAL

Shell: 300D polyester

Tarpaulin Indoor

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Colour: black (003)

Article N°: X95000

Size Dimensions Price (Recommended Retail Price:)

EU/UK USA

M 203 x 83 x 119 cm € 49.95 US$ 59.-

L 229 x 99 x 125 cm € 54.95 US$ 65.-

XL 246 x 103 x 127 cm € 59.95 US$ 69.-

2XL 277 x 104 x 141 cm € 64.95 US$ 75.-

PRODUCT FEATURES

Motorcycle cover Indoor made of 4-way stretch fabric

carrying bag

Gentle internal coating for the paint

4 different sizes

MATERIAL

Shell: 90% polyester, 10% elastane

