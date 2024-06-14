Friday, June 14, 2024
Bristol Bike Night raises £4k for charity

Bristol Bike Night Raises £4k For CharityJune’s Bristol Bike Night at Fowlers Motorcycles attracted hundreds of riders and raised a whopping £3,950 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The charity was chosen by Jamie Cox, who works in the company’s Internet Sales Department and is personally affected by the condition.

Harry’s Café at Fowlers donated 100% of the proceeds received in exchange for food and drinks sold at the event, totalling £1,300. A further £650 came from members of the public and Fowlers are matching the money raised, bringing the grand total to just under £4,000.

Bristol Bike Night Raises £4k For CharityThe next Bike Night will be held on Friday 5th July and will include all the ingredients that have made it a popular fixture in the city.

In addition to the many interesting, exotic and varied motorcycles and scooters ridden to the event, there will be freshly prepared food, music, club stands and representatives from market-leading clothing, accessories and bike brands.

One special machine will be crowned “Bike of the Night” and entered into the competition to win the title “Bike of the Season”.

There’s also a free raffle and Drop4gear photography will be on hand to capture memories.

Bristol Bike Night Raises £4k For CharityEvent Details:

  • Every first Friday of the month, 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
  • Free Entry – No Booking Required
  • Location: Fowlers Motorcycles, 2-12 Bath Road, Bristol BS4 3DR (10-minute walk from Temple Meads Station)
  • Website: www.fowlers.co.uk

Bristol Bike Night: Start the riding weekend in style!Bristol Bike Night Raises £4k For Charity

