The Revo Acu British Motocross Championship Fuelled By Gulf Race Fuels heads to the borders of Scotland for the penultimate round of the Championship and with tensions running high as each class is separated by a thread for the Championship title.

Duns is a spectacular track with a fantastic view of the Scottish countryside. This twisted track leans a hard to a more complex skill set and with an earthy and rocky floor the riders need to be able to handle their bikes. Competing at duns will be the BW85, MXY2, MX2 and MX1, and back with us are the SW85 and 65cc classes after a short break from Blaxhall.

Robbie Daly from the 65cc class ended on a high note at Whitby taking first place on the podium and holding onto the red plate. Following pursuit and on the podium for the second time this championship and slowly climbing his way up the championship table is Alfie Geddes Green similarly is Joel Winstanley- Dawson. Currently sitting in second and third in the championship table is Olly Waters and Alfie Herron.

In the SW85 class Reece Jones remains at the top of the table again not giving up top place on the podium. Despite this, Cole Mccullough firmly resides 38 points behind Reece Jones and still has the chance to claim the championship title. Drew Stock sits in third a further 28 points behind Reece Jones. In Fourth and fifth you have Jamie Keith took third place at Whitby and Freddie Gardiner.

The 125cc class saw the likes of Joe Brookes from Cab Screens Yamaha who has just returned after an injury at a previous round smashed his first round back claiming 1st overall. Second place went to James Barker who now closes the gap on Bailey Johnston who is first in the championship standings. Despite not competing because of injury, Ollie Colmer remains third in the championship table only 67 points behind first place.

The long awaited race for first place between Jude Morris and Alfie Jones did not disappoint and although there were some great battles between the two riders Alfie came out on top and managed to extend the point difference between them. In third place remains Sam Atkinson and fourth and fifth see Tyler Westcott and Jack Lindsay through to Duns.

Conrad Mewse yet again extends his lead between himself and Steven Clarke to a total of 51 points. Conrad took home two race wins at Blaxhall and shows no signs of slowing down. John Adamson closes the gap to just one point between himself and Steven and will no doubt challenge Steven at Duns, making for some epic battles for second place.

In the MX1 category we see Shaun Simpson move up to P3 in the championship standings just before he hits the homeland soil of Scotland to hopefully close the gap between the top three riders. The battle that everyone anticipates and awaits for is between Harri Kullas and Tommy Searle who are tied for points Ii the championship standings. Tommy is remaining confident although yet to receive a race win this season.

