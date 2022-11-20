Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

British Superbike Championship and Bennetts renew title partnership to extend into more than a decade of association.

Bennetts will maintain its title sponsorship of the British Superbike Championship after agreeing a multi-year partnership renewal with series promotor MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR), for a further three years (2023 – 2025).

The motorcycle insurance specialist has reaffirmed its commitment to the sport, riders, teams and race fans as title partner of the country’s leading motorsport series, as the new partnership takes the collaboration into its 12th year.

Bennetts first became title sponsor of the BSB series from 2005 to 2008. Sponsors of BSB race teams in the interim, Bennetts then returned as title sponsors in 2018, making the UK-based specialist motorcycle insurance broker the most dedicated title sponsor in the Championship’s history.

The eleven round Championship will continue to feature the Bennetts brand, which has become widely recognised by UK fans trackside and synonymous with the extensive live and highlights coverage broadcast on Eurosport and free-to-air Quest channels.

This new partnership means Bennetts customers and BikeSocial members can look forward to even more exclusive experiences at every round of the Championship. Together, Bennetts and the Championship will continue to deliver unique customer, fan engagement, rider training and track day events across the country throughout the season.

From pre-race grid walks, safety car and pillion laps to VIP pit boxes, pit lane tours and hospitality, more new Bennetts BSB experiences will be announced. Attending an event as a Bennetts customer guarantees getting closer to the BSB action, offering an immersive experience for thousands of Bennetts customers and BSB fans.

Vince Chaney, Managing Director of Bennetts, commented: “Bennetts association with MSVR and the Bennetts British Superbike Championship is a brilliant demonstration of our commitment to the motorcycling community and supports our mission to help motorcyclists get more from motorcycling. We are really excited and proud to be announcing that we will be continuing as title sponsor for another 3 years.

“Bennetts customers and BikeSocial members enjoyed over 11,000 fantastic Bennetts BSB experiencesin 2022 and we’re aiming to give 80,000 more over the next 3 seasons.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “I am obviously delighted to announce the extended title partnership and this renewal further strengthens Bennetts’ association with the series.

“This new agreement until the end of the 2025 season with Bennetts takes our title sponsorship partnership into eight consecutive seasons, and a total of 12 since their first association back in 2005.

“Together we continue to strengthen our relationship to offer unparalleled activation opportunities and raise brand awareness, which has made Bennetts synonymous with the incredible spectacle of BSB.”

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship kicks off the 2023 season with the opening official test taking place at the Circuito de Navarra (11-13 March). The circuit in Northern Spain joined the MotorSport Vision portfolio of circuits last month and has previously hosted a World Superbike Championship round.

The Bennetts BSB teams and riders then return to the UK for the final two pre-season official tests at Donington Park (25/26 March) and Silverstone (28/29 March).

The first racing action of the new season comes from Silverstone (7-9 April) with a further ten rounds held at popular circuits across the country ending with the season finale at Brands Hatch (13-15 October).

2023 BENNETTS BRITISH SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR

DATE VENUE Official Test 1 11–13 March Circuito de Navarra (Spain) Official Test 2 25-26 March Donington Park (GP) Official Test 3 28-29 March Silverstone (National) Official Test 4 13 April Oulton Park

DATE VENUE Round 1 7 – 9 April Silverstone (National) Round 2 29 April – 1 May Oulton Park* Round 3 19 – 21 May Donington Park (GP) Round 4 16 – 18 June Knockhill Round 5 7 – 9 July Snetterton Round 6 21 – 23 July Brands Hatch (GP) Round 7 11 – 13 August Thruxton Round 8 26 – 28 August Cadwell Park* Round 9 15 – 17 September Oulton Park Round 10 29 September – 1 October Donington Park (National) Round 11 13 – 15 October Brands Hatch (GP)

* Denotes Bank Holiday

For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com and www.bennetts.co.uk/bsb

