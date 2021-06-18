British Superbike Championship Event Format Modified For The Ab2k Knockhill Round

The AB2K Round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Knockhill will now feature an amended format, with the event taking place over two days (July 10–11) following the latest update from the Scottish Government.

The change in event format is for the Knockhill round only as it is subject to different jurisdiction to all other events in the championship and the circuit is working to different restrictions placed upon them. Further details of spectator attendance limits will be confirmed as soon as possible.

The AB2K Round at Knockhill will continue to feature as one of three events scheduled to be broadcast live, free-to-air on QUEST, which will give fans unable to be part of the expected limited trackside crowd, the opportunity to watch the races free of charge on TV.

The two-day event will feature three Bennetts British Superbike Championship races, supported by double-header races for each of the Quattro Group British Supersport/GP2 and Pirelli National Superstock Championships plus the Honda British Talent Cup.

The Pirelli Junior Superstock and HEL Performance Junior Supersport Championship races have been rescheduled to different events, ensuring they maintain the full amount of points-scoring races.

The Pirelli Junior Superstock Championship, will now feature one additional race at Oulton Park (June 25-27) and one additional race at the World Superbike Championship event at Donington Park (July 2-4).

Meanwhile the HEL Performance Junior Supersport Championship will now have two additional races at the World Superbike Championship event at Donington Park (July 2-4).

The Molson Group British Sidecar Championship Knockhill round is cancelled, with no replacement races to be announced due to the World and British Sidecar Championship schedule.

