Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Honda British Talent Cup

Honda British Talent Cup

Bourne wins the 2020 Honda British Talent Cup

Bourne snatches the crown with another stunner at Brands Hatch

Bourne dominates Brands Hatch ahead of late drama to decide the podium

Brands Hatch hosts the final Honda British Talent Cup battle of 2020

Farrer wins a five-rider battle at Donington to home in on the top

Claridge defeats O’Shea for first win of the year

Honda British Talent Cup ready to take on Donington

O’Gorman victorious in shortened Race 2, O’Shea takes the points lead

Farrer wins a tale of two duels in Race 1 at Silverstone

Honda British Talent Cup set their sights on Silverstone

O’Gorman wins three-rider photo finish by just 0.002 in Race 2

Bourne turns the screw with Race 1 win at Snetterton

Honda British Talent Cup saddle up for Snetterton

Bourne strikes back in a Race 2 duel at Donington

O’Gorman victorious in a close-fought first race of 2020

Chocks away – Honda British Talent Cup back in action

O’Gorman keeps his grip on the top in testing

Honda British Talent Cup all set for Silverstone test

British Talent Cup joins forces with Honda UK and unveils new look for 2020

New provisional British Talent Cup calendar announced

British Grand Prix round cancelled

British Talent Cup Round 4 postponed

British Talent Cup Rounds 2 and 3 postponed

British Talent Cup Round 1 postponed

Jerez Test: O’Gorman starts 2020 on top

Horsman steals a stunner at Brno

Seabright demolishes the opposition in a drenched Race 1 at Brno

Reviews

Ducati Panigale V2

Reviews coming too Superbike News soon

BMW R nineT Review

SizzApp Review

Triumph Speed Twin Review

Honda Rebel Review

Yamaha Niken GT Review

