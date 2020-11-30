RHL Activities are pleased to announce an Official ACU British Women’s Motocross Championship will take place in 2021.

This new and exciting Championship will hold the Official title of a British Champion at the end of the season. RHL Activities are introducing a WMX Adult Class and WMX 85cc Classes within the calendar for 2021.

The Championships will run across a number of rounds at some of the UK’s best motocross circuits, with the venues and dates to be confirmed.

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities commented “We are ecstatic to bring a British WMX Championship to the UK in 2021. It’s important to recognise the female riders within the sport and here in the UK, we feel with the addition to the British WMX Championship we can work with the riders to progress their career into the FIM Womens Motocross World Championship.”

Further information can be found on the RHL Activities website – www.rhlactivities.com

