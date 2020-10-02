Josh Brookes was the master of all conditions at Donington Park today, topping both of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship free practice sessions for the VisionTrack Ducati team ahead of tomorrow’s round 13 of the season.

Brookes had led the opening session by just 0.241s at the chequered flag, becoming the only rider to dip into the 1m:29s lap times on his final sequence of laps, putting him ahead of Honda Racing’s Glenn and Andrew Irwin, in the final two minutes of a dry but cool session on the Grand Prix circuit.

Christian Iddon had moved up the order in the final ten minutes, firing the second of the VisionTrack Ducatis into fourth place, just 0.006s ahead of Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW’s Héctor Barberá who had a strong end to his session.

Tommy Bridewell had a positive start to his weekend in sixth place, the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team maintaining their position ahead of the leading Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki of Lee Jackson, who narrowly held an advantage over teammate Danny Buchan.

0.9s covered the top 12 riders and completing the top ten was Oulton Park double race winner Jason O’Halloran, who held off Kyle Rude as the Buildbase Suzuki rider completed the top ten.

With the weather forecast indicating potentially disruptive conditions throughout tomorrow (Saturday), a second free practice session was incorporated for Bennetts BSB, which took place in wet conditions.

Brookes was able to maintain his position at the top of the times in the first wet practice of the 2020 season and the Australian held the advantage, as teammate Iddon closed to within 0.030s at the chequered flag.

Bridewell ended the session inside the top three for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team as he held off the improving Jackson on the Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki, who again narrowly finished ahead of his teammate Buchan.

Luke Mossey was the strongest of the BMW contenders in the afternoon, holding sixth place for the Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW team ahead of championship leader Glenn Irwin for Honda Racing as he bids to defend his two point standings lead in the opening race tomorrow.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, Free Practice one result:

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) 1m:29.768s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.241s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.276s Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.329s Héctor Barberá (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +0.442s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.448s Lee Jackson (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.462s Danny Buchan (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.515s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.656s Kyle Ryde (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.909s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, Free Practice two result:

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) 1m:47.378s Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.030s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.235s Lee Jackson (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.805s Danny Buchan (Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.857s Luke Mossey (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +1.108s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +1.442s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1.482s Kyle Ryde (Buildbase Suzuki) +1.859s Héctor Barberá (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +1.922s

Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati)

Fastest in free practice

“Today was actually much better than expected. I had some ideas of where we wanted to start with the bike for this weekend, but looking at the forecast we weren’t sure that we were even going to get a dry run until the race on Sunday given the forecast we had yesterday.

“So it was a bit of a lottery what settings we would start with and there was a bit of anxiety of which way to go but it turned out really good.

“The first session was dry and we tried the setting we wanted to start out with, and the bike worked well, so I was happy.

“We made a few changes during the session and progressed a little bit, so I was happy with that – I could start a race now with some ease because I know the bike is in a good range.

“The forecast rain did come and then we had another session to test the bike in wet conditions. The bike worked as good as we had planned and when the rain was coming down more at the end, I didn’t really push much because I had already set a decent time early on.

“For whatever condition this weekend we get, either wet or dry I feel pretty comfortable we have a setting that we can work with.”

