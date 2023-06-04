Bruno Ieraci claims double Misano victory as a wildcard

Italian wildcard Bruno Ieraci won his second consecutive victory in Misano following his maiden win in Race 1.

Dirk Geiger finished second, 0.062s behind Ieraci as he moved up to third in the standings with 71 points. Petr Svoboda was third in Race 2, reducing his gap to Gennai in the standings to one point.

There was action everywhere you looked in Race 2 for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship on Sunday during the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round at the iconic Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” as wildcard Bruno Ieraci (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) doubled up on victories as a wildcard. After his Race 1 success on Saturday, the Italian rider was able to make his move to claim victory on Sunday on the last lap of 15 in an unpredictable Race 2.

As ever in WorldSSP300, the Championship was unpredictable throughout the 15-lap race as Ieraci added to his win tally to back up his Race 1 victory on Sunday in Race 2. He made the race-winning move on the last lap to take his points tally to 50 points for the season as he fended off German rider Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) by just 0.062s at the end of the race, while Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM.- Kawasaki) bounced back from his Race 1 crash to claim a podium finish at Misano. Ieraci becomes only the third rider in WorldSSP300 to take his first two wins on consecutive days, following in the footsteps of rivals Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) and Petr Svoboda (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR), while Geiger and Svoboda both took their third WorldSSP300 podium in their careers.

Dutch rookie Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) took his best result of the season so far with fourth place, only 0.740s down on Ieraci at the end of the race despite having to serve a Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible riding in Warm Up, while he was ahead of Fenton Seabright (Kawasaki GP Project) in fifth; the British rider had to serve a Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible riding in Warm Up. Like Veneman, it was Seabright’s best result for him in WorldSSP300 so far as he claimed his first top-five finish in the Championship. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) led home teammate Mirko Gennai in seventh place, with Gennai battling from 28th on the grid after having to start from the back of the grid due to a tyre pressure limits infringement on the grid.

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results

1. Bruno Ieraci (ProDina Kawasaki Racing)

2. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +0.062s

3. Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.411s

4. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.740s

5. Fenton Seabright (Kawasaki GP Project) +0.934s

6. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) +1.071s

WorldSSP300 Championship standings

1 Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) 86 points

2. Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) 85 points

3. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) 71 points

P1 | Bruno Ieraci | ProDina Kawasaki Racing

“It is an unbelievable weekend. I wouldn’t have believed it if you had told me on Thursday that I’d achieve this. I won two races… it’s like a dream. I still don’t realise what we achieved. It’s lot of emotions. We are a great team. I raced here as a wildcard but yesterday and today I was faster than my teammates.”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com