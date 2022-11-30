Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

KTM has further muddied the limits of possibility in the Travel and Adventure motorcycle sector with a sharp upgrade to its midweight monarch: the KTM 890 ADVENTURE.

The 2023 edition of the bike that has made any trail, any trip, any road or any route an exercise of ease and adrenaline thanks to unbeatable power, weight, agility, and specific features, is now even better.

The launch of the 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE opens the second phase of six in the 2023 #DARE2ADV campaign, where KTM is challenging riders by asking them to brush-off the shackles of their own fears and doubts. The bike can do it, why can’t you? Initiatives and events seen in schemes like THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK and annual KTM ADVENTURE RALLIES are prime examples of the transformative experiences enabled and promoted by superlative ‘tools’ like the new KTM 890 ADVENTURE. Discover more right here.

The KTM 890 ADVENTURE has been crafted as the ultimate master of all conditions and distances. The raspy and responsive LC8 engine remains, with its fantastic output of 105 hp and 100 Nm/6500 rpm of torque. The motor puts surroundings into motion, while the ride-by-wire power is as assuring as it is thrilling, controllable as it can be wild, stable as it is spectacular. A low centre of gravity with the 20 litre fuel tank design pushes the slim form of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE to the fore and accentuates the ergonomics. Riders can feel the nimbleness and manoeuvrability in both sitting and standing positions. The robust steel subframe means that riding two up or fully laden is a breeze.

So, how can the best be made better? KTM has put the bike into a 360 degree analytical spin to pinpoint several ways in which the rider’s time in the saddle can be even more unrestrained.

KTM grafted to place the seat height low in keeping with the tank’s contribution to the ‘ergo’ (825 mm is possible thanks to various saddle options and the lowering kit slices a further 25 mm away) while keeping ground clearance high without compromising the feeling of comfort and performance. For 2023 one of the most significant changes has been made to the front mask between the head of the bike and the fuel tank. It is now integrated with a fairing section, reinforced to offer more security and more load-bearing capability for larger GPS devices. Further along, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE has wider panels on the tank and side panels to give the seat protection against unwanted bumps or scrapes.

For the more welcome bumps, reworked WP Suspension APEX 43 mm front forks now come with adjustment for rebound and compression accessible from the top caps. The APEX shock, engineered and slotted into the bike to minimize height, has new settings orientated for the wellbeing and demands of adventure riding. The use of a new 9.3 mp ABS unit feeds from the 6D sensor to enable full possible braking power in a range of scenarios. The improved ABS is synced closer to the ride modes, therefore OFFROAD ABS (maximising braking control through disengagement on the rear wheel and lowered amount on the front) is activated automatically in OFFROAD or RALLY. The KTM 890 ADVENTURE can be clicked into STREET, OFFROAD, RAIN and an optional RALLY mode. An innovative DEMO setting gifts the rider the chance to try the full package of available Rider Aids for the first 1,500 km (932 miles), before deciding whether to purchase and keep them permanently.

KTM has streamlined the ride due to a new, higher screen that offers increased wind protection, inspired by the product used on the KTM 450 RALLY. KTM has also packed more comfort into the 2-part seat with a new soft foam structure, along with increasing aerodynamics and rain protection with a slimmer front fender.

The overhauled 5” TFT display draws particular attention, not only for the revised hardware (bonded mineral glass for extra scratch and glare resistance), but the redesigned software system of menus and infographics that make alterations to the behavior of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE even simpler. The backlight changes intensity as it reacts to the environment and better synchronicity between the TFT and the KTMconnect App means seeing Turn-by-Turn+ navigation directions, listening to audio and taking calls has never been easier or more intuitive. A 2023 feature now enables riders to list their ‘top ten’ calls by using a favourites list or the last calls made, and is another added convenience of the advanced setup. The Turn-by-Turn+ empowers the rider to add extra customisation to their navigation details on the go via the bike’s TFT menu, without having to stop and fish around for their mobile device.

Sportier graphics and more dynamic looks (the plastics are colour injected and take inspiration from KTM offroad models, utilising in-mould decals where possible, for extra resistance) comes with other practical additions such as the new aluminum engine and tank protector. Further additions include a handlebar mounted hazard warning switch and PIRELLI SCORPION STR tyres for offroad emphasis.

Kitting out and personalising the KTM 890 ADVENTURE is a breeze with KTM PowerParts; extra protective components, luggage racks and units, GPS and smartphone brackets, heated grips, different seats, and headlight kits are just some of the optional extras available.

2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE Highlights:

// Upgraded ergonomics and bodywork for more protective and comfortable riding

// Low weight, proven race-derived chassis for perfect mix of performance and practicality

// Revised WP Suspension settings and adjusters for more response and travel ‘glide’ experience

// Optimised travel ‘friendliness’ with better TFT menus, app options, reworked Ride Modes, higher screen and more comfortable, versatile 2-piece seat

// More Offroad orientated PIRELLI SCORPION STR tyres

// Two fresh colour options and new racier graphics set

The KTM 890 ADVENTURE is available to order now through any KTM Authorised dealer and will be ready for the road in December.

