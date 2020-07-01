Bsb Join Forces With Leading British Professional Cleaning Products Brand Nilco

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship will make a much-anticipated return in August (7/8/9) following the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, and series organisers MSVR are delighted to announce a partnership with leading professional cleaning products company Nilco ahead of the restart.

A British brand, part of the Tetrosyl group, Nilco produce specially formulated products for working environments making them the professionals’ choice for cleaning solutions, making them a perfect partner to join forces with the country’s biggest motorsport series ahead of the 2020 season.

As part of the new operational protocols to help to ensure the safety of everyone on the return of Bennetts BSB, Nilco products including sanitation stations will be utilised throughout the paddock including in the key working areas of Race Control, Race Administration, Time Keeping, Medical Centre, Media Centre and Technical Control. Nilco products will also be issued to all officials, medical, and marshalling personnel as part of their PPE.

Bennetts BSB continues to feature extensive live coverage globally on Eurosport with highlights on Quest and ITV4 and products from the Nilco range will also be issued to TV production staff and deployed throughout the main broadcast areas including the TV compound, podium and interview areas.

Nilco’s extensive range of products, which have been trusted by professionals for over 40 years also includes vehicle sanitation and throughout the event the products will be utilised on the Championships vehicle fleet of BMW safety, medical and course cars, ambulances and the Indigo incident and support vans.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “There is a huge anticipation for racing to return and behind the scenes we have been working hard to ensure that we are ready to recommence in the safest way possible for everyone involved in the series.

“Nilco is a champion of their sector and I am delighted that we can announce this new partnership, which will support us in the critical area of virus and bacterial control.”

Peter Schofield, Tetrosyl Group Chairman, said: “We are delighted to partner the Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Nilco is a leading brand in professional bacterial and virus control and our products are perfectly suited to ensuring the safety of all who are involved in BSB racing; marshals, riders, medical staff and the avid fans of motorcycle Superbike racing. Stay safe on and off the track with Nilco. For more information visit Nilcouk.com.”

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com