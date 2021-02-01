A contract extension secures the future of MotoGP™ coverage in the UK and Ireland for a further three years

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce a contract extension with BT Sport, confirming the broadcaster as the exclusive home of live MotoGP™ in the UK and Ireland until at least the end of 2024.

BT Sport provides unrivalled MotoGP™ coverage across the UK and Ireland, broadcasting each and every Grand Prix live and exclusively. Thanks to this new agreement, fans can continue to enjoy every practice, qualifying session and race for MotoGP™, Moto2™, Moto3™ and MotoE™ over an incredible twenty hours of coverage across each race weekend, as well as access to innovations such as a 360 camera view, available on the BT Sport App.

This contract extension will also see BT Sport’s MotoGP™ coverage reach the ten-year mark, with fans across the UK and Ireland having enjoyed top quality coverage and insight since the 2014 season.

Simon Green, Managing Director at BT Sport: “We are extremely proud to continue as the home of MotoGP in the UK and Ireland. BT Sport has the best presentation team delivering the most comprehensive MotoGP coverage that UK fans have ever enjoyed, with every single practice, qualifying and race broadcast in full. I would also like to congratulate Dorna on safely and successfully completing the 2020 season, one of the most exciting we have seen, and thank them for collaborating with us to bring some great new programming to our audiences during last year’s lockdown.”

Manel Arroyo, Managing Director at Dorna Sports: “BT Sport are one of our most important partners and we are delighted to see MotoGP remain with them until at least 2024, securing top quality coverage for the sport in one of our most important markets. Fans in the UK and Ireland couldn’t ask for more. After a thrilling but challenging 2020 season, we are proud to see this partnership confirmed to continue and mark a decade of collaboration. We would also like to thank BT Sport for their support in 2020 and look forward to at least another four seasons working together.”

