Danny Buchan will join Andrew Irwin in a new look SYNETIQ BMW team for the 2021 British Superbike Championship campaign. The Essex man’s signature completes an exciting line-up for BMW Motorrad’s official BSB squad, with Buchan finally getting the chance to join up with TAS Racing – where both he and Irwin will campaign the all-new M 1000 RR.

A British Superbike race winner and former double British Superstock [1000cc] champion, Buchan has a wealth of experience on 1000cc machinery and is relishing the opportunity to work with TAS Racing and his new team-mate Andrew Irwin at SYNETIQ BMW.

DANNY BUCHAN #83 SYNETIQ BMW BRITISH SUPERBIKE RIDER

“Obviously I’m looking forward to joining the SYNETIQ BMW team for the 2021 season. It’s a big change for me, but one I’m excited about, working with a new team and a new crew on the all-new BMW M 1000 RR. Let’s get to work with it and get it up at the front next season in BSB.” He added: “There is a really positive buzz around the team and I’m well aware of the success TAS Racing has had over the past 20 years. All of those ingredients are what helped make my mind up to change to SYNETIQ BMW for the 2021 season. We’ve got a long lay-off now before the start of next year, but I’m looking forward to getting started, testing the bike and working with the whole team. It’s great motivation to keep myself in top condition over the winter months.”

PHILIP NEILL SYNETIQ BMW TEAM PRINCIPAL

“We have known each other for a long time and with that, have a huge amount of mutual respect. Danny Buchan is a very welcome addition to SYNETIQ BMW for 2021. Once again Danny’s desire to join TAS Racing and to ride the new M 1000 RR was extremely motivating and too good an opportunity to miss. BMW as a manufacturer has confirmed their desire for success with the introduction of the race-bred M 1000 RR for 2021, and as a team, TAS Racing is determined to add more BSB Superbike success to our record. We believe that Danny, together with Andrew Irwin, is the perfect combination to help us achieve our goals and we look forward to the 2021 racing season with much enthusiasm.”

SCOTT GRIMSDALL BMW MOTORRAD NATIONAL MARKETING & PR MANAGER

“Danny Buchan joins Andrew Irwin in what is a formidable rider line-up for BMW Motorrad and TAS Racing in the 2021 British Superbike Championship onboard the new M 1000 RR. Danny is a proven race winner and showdown challenger and we are very excited to have him aboard our new bike next year.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



