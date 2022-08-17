Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

BUD Racing rider lineup for the FIM World Supercross Championship announced and loaded with Australian and European motocross and supercross champions.

Five-time French SX champion Cedric Soubeyras and former French and German champion Gregory Aranda to race in WSX (450cc) class.

2019 Australian SX2 xhampion Chris Blose and nine-time Australian champion Matt Moss to race in SX2 (250cc) class.

BUD Racing, the French motocross and supercross team responsible for launching the careers of the sport’s most decorated French riders, has announced its rider lineup for the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship. The lineup features former French SX and European MX champion Cedric Soubeyras and former French and German champion, Gregory Aranda, racing in the WSX (450cc) class, while Chris Blose, the 2019 Australian SX2 champion, and nine-time Australian champion Matt Moss will set their sights on an SX2 (250cc) championship.

“These four riders are incredibly versatile, each having success across a variety of racing formats, while also bringing extensive experience racing internationally in Europe and Australia, two of the regions we will be visiting in this pilot season for WSX,” said Stéphane Dassé, Bud Racing Team Principal. “The opportunity to expand supercross on a global level and compete for new fans in new countries, is extremely motivating for us. We believe we have the talent to not only be competitive, but to capture a world championship, and we’re determined to prove that.”

In the WSX class supercross veteran, France’s Cedric Soubeyras, will join the BUD Racing Kawasaki Squad. Soubeyras is no stranger to international competition and championship-level success, having captured five French Supercross and European Supercross Championships, along with two French Motocross Championships.

He is joined in the WSX by Gregory Aranda, from Beauvoisin, France. Aranda’s resume includes more than 15 years racing in the MXGP series, while also capturing three German Supercross Championships, one European Supercross Championship and one French MX Elite Championship.

The team’s American rider, Chris Blose, hails from Phoenix, Arizona and brings more than a decade of professional experience to the table for BUD Racing in the SX2 class. In addition to extensive experience in the American Supercross Championship, Blose captured the 2019 Australian SX2 title.

Joining Blose in the SX2 class is Matt Moss from Sydney, and one of the most prominent Australian riders of all time with nine Australian championships to his name across supercross and motocross disciplines. In addition to his dominant record in Australian competition, Moss’ extensive experience includes more than a decade across AMA motocross and the American Supercross Championship, as well as Motocross of Nations where he finished on the podium in 2011.

The FIM World Supercross Championship will host the British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday 8 October. Tickets can be bought here.

