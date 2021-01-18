New from BMW accessory specialists Nippy Normans, the AirDriy motorcycle de-humidifier provides double protection against rust and moisture build-up in a simple and inexpensive format.

Storing a bike in cold garages, sheds and even overnight under a cover, can lead to high moisture build-up, which will eventually cause corrosion.

Effective for up to six months, the AirDriy motorcycle de-humidifier can be hung from the handlebars and contains a a VCI [volatile corrosion inhibitor] capable of absorbing up to one kilo of water.

In addition to reducing the risk of corrosion, it also protects against moisture ingress in switches and electronics and prevents mould and mildew growing.

Once saturated, the AirDriy can be reactivated by drying on a household radiator. Typically motorcycle owners will hang one AirDriy on either side of the bike, for all-round protection.

The AirDriy motorcycle de-humidifier sells for £10- including VAT. See the complete range of BMW accessories from Nippy Normans at www.nippynormans.com.

