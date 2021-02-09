Royal Enfield’s Build, Train, Race Program To Be Featured At Three MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Rounds In 2021.

Women Racers And Their Race-Prepped Royal Enfield Continental GT 650s To Compete In Select Rounds Of 2021 MotoAmerica Series

MotoAmerica, the premier motorcycle road racing series in North America, is pleased to announce that it will be the Race portion of Royal Enfield’s Build, Train, Race (BTR) program with a group of women selected by Royal Enfield to prepare and race its Continental GT 650 motorcycles in three rounds of the 10-round 2021 MotoAmerica series.

Royal Enfield’s BTR program will be racing with the MotoAmerica series at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota (July 30-August 1), Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania (August 13-15), and Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama (September 17-19). Additionally, the BTR participants (and their Royal Enfields) will be interacting with fans at the opening round of the MotoAmerica series at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, April 30-May 2.

“I think it’s great that we are working with Royal Enfield and its program to get more women involved in road racing,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “I know our fans are going to be stoked to see what these talented women racers come up with in their design and preparation of their motorcycles, and to see them battle on the racetrack will be the icing on the cake. We look forward to meeting them all at Road Atlanta and watching them race at Brainerd, Pitt Race and Barber later in the season.”

Professional road racer and current BTR Flat Track program participant Melissa Paris has agreed to mentor the women during every phase of the BTR Road Race program. She will work with each participant on creating a design for their builds, creating sponsorship decks, and training off and on the track.

“MotoAmerica is the premier class of racing in the United States and we can’t begin to describe how honored we are to have the Build, Train, Race Road Race Program included in the series this year,” said Bree Poland, Royal Enfield’s Global Brand Manager, Continental GT Platform. “The women who are participating in this program have never built a race bike or raced before. This is literally a dream come true and they are anxious to get training and get out there with the rest of the MotoAmerica paddock. The Continental GT 650 Twin is the perfect motorcycle for people looking to get into road racing and MotoAmerica and the BTR program is the perfect partnership to showcase that.”

For more information on the Royal Enfield Build Train Race road racing program, click HERE

For the complete 2021 MotoAmerica Series schedule, click HERE

To purchase tickets to any of the 2021 series rounds, click HERE

For information on how to watch the MotoAmerica Series, click HERE

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here