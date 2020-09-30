Building The Blade – Episode 4

The Honda Racing team is pleased to announce that Episode 4 of the Building the Blade series is now available.

The first episodes of Building the Blade followed the Honda Racing team as they developed the all-new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, ready for the start of the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike and Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championships.

Now with the penultimate event this weekend (2-4 October) at Donington Park, Honda Racing and its riders Andrew and Glenn Irwin, Tom Neave and Davey Todd have shown the potential of the new Fireblade claiming six wins and five podiums so far this season, across both the Superbike and Superstock classes.

Episode 4 focuses on the development of the radiators with Bora Specialised Fabrications, as well as a round-up of how the team got on last time out at Oulton Park for Rounds 10/11/12.

