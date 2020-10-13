Building The Blade – Episode 5

The Honda Racing team is pleased to announce that Episode 5 of the Building the Blade series is now available.

As the final round of the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship approaches with Brands Hatch hosting the final races this weekend (16-18 October), Honda Racing’s Building The Blade series has documented the build of the all-new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in its debut year in the British Superbike and National Superstock 1000 Championships.

Honda Racing with its riders Andrew and Glenn Irwin (BSB), as well as Tom Neave and Davey Todd (Superstock 1000) have enjoyed huge success aboard the new Fireblade, with Glenn and Tom firmly in the Superbike and Superstock title fights with just one event left.

Episode 5 sees the team faced with wet weather conditions for the first time this season at the penultimate round at Donington Park, where despite the conditions and it being the first time in the wet for the new Fireblade, the team added a further two wins and two podiums to its 2020 tally.

