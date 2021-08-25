Subtle refinements enhance class-leading Supermoto racer for 2022

Delivering the highest levels of on-track enjoyment together with guaranteed performance, the 2022 FS 450 has received precise enhancements to ensure it retains its position as the leading supermoto racer on the market. Available now from your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership, the FS 450 features striking new colours, while also benefitting from a Brembo hydraulic clutch system for perfect, fade-free action in all conditions.

Maintaining its premium WP Suspension for accurate handling and impeccable stability, the WP XACT forks with AER technology feature a mid-valve damping system that guarantees consistent front-end suspension performance, even on the roughest of surfaces. Together with an easily adjustable WP XACT shock, these proven components create an incredibly smooth riding experience for racers of all abilities.

Powered by a compact 63 hp SOHC engine, the FS 450 delivers impressive performance, offering responsive and usable power, delivered smoothly thanks to the Pankl Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox and the all-new Brembo hydraulic clutch system.

Ensuring powerful yet controlled stopping power, a 4-piston, radially mounted Brembo brake caliper works in conjunction with a 310 mm disc to create incredible braking performance at the front wheel. A single piston brake caliper and a 220 mm disc are mounted at the rear.

The FS 450’s functional bodywork provides ergonomics designed for exceptional rider comfort and is further enhanced by the high-grip seat cover, which improves control in all weather conditions.

Featuring a long list of premium hardware, including CNC machined triple clamps, ProTaper handlebars, Alpina wheels, Bridgestone tyres, and a carbon fibre composite subframe, the FS 450 is a class-leading supermoto machine that offers unrivalled, top-level performance.

Technical Highlights:

New Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Mid-valve damping provides consistent fork performance

Low-friction linkage seals for smoother shock action

High-grip seat cover texture for exceptional comfort and control

22 mm front wheel axle for improved fork response

Engine – 63 hp and only 27.3 kg

Frame – perfect flex characteristics, advanced rider feedback

Carbon fibre composite subframe – lightweight and robust

Swingarm – optimal stiffness and reliability in a lightweight construction

WP XACT front fork – progressive and consistent damping

WP XACT rear shock – 266 mm wheel travel

Black 16.5”/17” Alpina spoked wheels and

Bridgestone slick tyres – top-level performance

Bodywork – distinctive looks with a functional, modern design

ProTaper handlebar – class-leading function and style

Launch control – maximum traction for perfect starts

High performance Brembo brakes – shorter stopping distance with greater control and confidence

To further refine the FS 450, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Technical Accessories range offers a comprehensive selection of high-quality components. With a variety of chassis and performance enhancing parts available, riders of all abilities can create their own personalised supermoto. Additionally, the Functional Offroad Apparel collection includes a full line of high-performance riding gear and protective equipment, with all products offering exceptional comfort, style, and all-round functionality.

The 2022 FS 450 is now available at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availabilities may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.



