Buis Pinches First Win Of 2021 In Thrilling Worldssp300 Race 2 Finish

The defending Champion timed it to perfection in the closest WorldSSP300 podium of all time.

The 2021 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship was electric once again in the Czech Republic for the Tissot Czech Round at the Autodrom Most. After a race-long battle and a huge last lap shuffle and run to the line, it was defending Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) who took victory, his first of 2021, whilst it was Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) and Alejandro Carrion (Kawasaki GP Project) who came in behind.

It was all down to a run to the line for the leading four, as Carrion led coming out of the final corner before Booth-Amos slipstreamed into first. However, picking up the biggest slipstream, Jeffrey Buis – who was shuffled back to third at Turn 20 – blasted ahead to take victory by 0.032s ahead of Booth-Amos, whilst Carrion took third ahead of Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team), with the Spaniard taking back-to-back podiums. Fifth place went to the recovering Huertas (MTM Kawasaki), who was robbed of a chance to fight for victory, meaning his lead in the title race is slashed to 11 points.

Sixth place belonged to home-hero Konig (Movisio by MIE) who did enjoy a stint at the front in the early stages, whilst it was Mirko Gennai (Team BRcorse) who took seventh, backing up his tenth place from Race 1. Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) was in eighth place ahead of Victor Rodriguez Nuñez (Accolade Smrz Racing) and Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Team WorldSSP300), after running off track in the incident with Samuel Di Sora. Gabriele Mastroluca (ProGP Racing), Petr Svoboda (Wojcik Racing Team), Oscar Nuñez Roldan (SMW Racing), Ton Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) and Harry Khouri (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) completed the points.

P1 Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki)

“It’s an incredible feeling to be back on the top spot! The race, at the beginning, I didn’t have the pace, so my plan was to follow the group. At the end, my plan was to go for the win in the last laps and it worked.”

P2 Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki)

“I thought I had that one in the bag, but you never know in WorldSSP300. Someone can just come past you like that. It’s literally two fingers length that I lost the victory by. It’s one of those but I’m very happy to claw back more points. Obviously, I’ve made a few mistakes lately and yesterday was just unlucky from the team, they tried their best to fix the bike but unfortunately there was something wrong on the grid, so we had to start from pit lane. Very happy with today’s result.”

P3 Alejandro Carrion (Kawasaki GP Project)

“It was a crazy race, another one! Yesterday was crazy but today was incredible. The first laps, many riders were passing me, and I needed to push more and more. Last three laps, I pushed at my 100 per cent. I was there. My objective was to stay first in the last corner. I did it but the slipstream of Buis and Booth-Amos took the victory away from me. I want to dedicate this podium another time to my grandfather and also remember Hugo Millan.”

WorldSSP300 Autodrom Most – Race 2

1. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.008s

3. Alejandro Carrion (Kawasaki GP Project) +0.032s

4. Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) +0.130s

5. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +1.183s

6. Oliver König (Movisio by MIE) +1.212s

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 6)

1. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Kawasaki (129 points)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (118 points)

3. Jeffrey Buis (NED) Kawasaki (86 points)

