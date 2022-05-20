Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Bulgari x Ducati: an exclusive collaboration that revolutionizes the standards of luxury sports watches.

Ducati and Bulgari announce a new partnership, a collaboration between two Italian icons in their respective worlds who share a common vision of innovation and design, as well as a great passion for beauty.

The collaboration gives birth to the Bulgari Aluminium Ducati Special Edition chronograph, an elegant sports watch produced in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces that celebrates the union between the jewellery Maison and the iconic Italian motorcycle manufacturer. A combination of excellence, performance and passion.

The Bulgari Aluminium Ducati Special Edition redefines the standards of what a luxury sports watch can be. The chronograph presents a stunning dial in Ducati red color and three counters with a sporty style inspired by the Ducati rev counter graphics: black background, white indexes, red sphere. The hour markers also refer to the aesthetics of the Italian motorcycle manufacturer.

Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Centro Stile Director: “The collaboration with Bulgari is based on many elements that we have in common, first and foremost the fact that it is another Italian brand for which design is much more than a corporate asset, it is a true raison d’être. The quest for lightness, obsessive attention to detail, the use of fine materials and the creation of a distinctive and immediately recognizable design are the values that have inspired us in this project. Working on this project with Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, Bulgari’s Product Creation Executive Director, whom I have known for 15 years, was a way of bringing together our passions: motorbikes and high-end watchmaking.”

Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, Bulgari’s Product Creation Executive Director: “I had a great pleasure to visit once again the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale in Italy and exchange with Andrea Ferraresi, discussing the many parallels between motorbikes and watches, our common passion for the beauty of the mechanics and the Italian design approach. For this special collaboration the Bulgari Aluminium model was a natural choice due to its combination of materials, sporty character and iconic look. The red color and the recognizable font that we use for the numerals on the dial are a nod to the captivating universe of Ducati motorbikes.”

Made of unconventional materials, the watch features a 40 mm diameter aluminum case with the iconic bezel and bracelet in black rubber, while the crown and chronograph pushers are made of titanium . The chronograph is water-resistant to 100 meters and the mechanical automatic BVL 130 movement, beating inside at the rate of 28,800 vibrations per hour, ensures tenth-of-a-second accuracy.

The titanium case back, with anti-wear DLC treatment, is personalized with the Ducati brand and production number, to attest to the uniqueness of the limited edition piece. The watch is delivered in a special anodized aluminium case with rubber interior and soft touch finish, bearing the signatures of the two brands Ducati and Bulgari.

For Ducati the collaboration with another Italian brand such as Bulgari is an occasion to celebrate the excellence of Made in Italy. At the same time, this represents an opportunity to offer to passionate Ducatisti experiences and products outside of the motorcycling world that enhance beauty, technology and passion.

The Bulgari Aluminium Ducati Special Edition chronograph is already available for sale in Bulgari stores and with authorized retailers as well as on the brand’s website.

