The popular Bullit Hero 125 is receiving a fresh new look for 2021, as the brand renews its partnership with Gulf Oil. The new partnership will see just 250 limited edition Hero’s being produced in a stealthy black design, with orange and light blue detailing, colours that have become synonymous with Gulf Oil.

The Bullit Hero 125 was first launched in 2017 and became hugely popular for young and learner riders throughout the UK. In 2019, the Belgium brand signed a unique partnership with Gulf Oil that saw a limited number of machines produced in the iconic racing blue and orange colours of the brand.

For 2021, Bullit has signed a new partnership with Gulf Oil and to commemorate this they will be creating a limited edition run of just 250 stealth black Hero machines. Coming with a matte black base, the special edition is completed with blue and orange detailing, alongside the Gulf logo on the side panel. Each bike will also have its unique production number displayed on the dashboard.

Completing the bike will be a signature LED headlight to provide optimal visibility in all conditions, and specially designed dual purpose CST tyres. The new softer wall gives riders greater feeling on the road, while the deep tread design ensures fantastic traction while heading out on the dirt.

The beautiful new bike will be available from the end of August, costing £3,199. Demand is expected to be very high so interested riders should pre-order theirs today. For more information on Bullit Motorcycles, or to find your local dealer, visit https://bullitmotorcycles.com/en

Henry Maplethorpe, Bullit UK Brand Manager, said, “We are really excited to be bringing this limited edition new Bullit Hero to the UK. The previous blue model was incredibly popular and we are expecting this new stealth edition to be just as popular when it arrives in dealers next month.”

