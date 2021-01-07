Bullit Introduces A New Hero For 2021After breaking cover last year, Bullit Motorcycles is excited to announce the long-awaited Bullit Hero 250 has arrived in the UK and is available from its extensive dealer network now. The beautiful scrambler-styled machine comes in three colours and retails at £3,999.

Since the launch of the Hero 125 in the UK in 2015, the machine has become the most popular machine in Bullit Motorcycles growing range; however, fans have long-wished for a bigger capacity version. Last year, Bullit answered that wish with the unveiling of the all-new Hero 250 machine.

Offering the same scrambler-styling of the Hero 125 and the entry-level Hero 50, the 250cc version is powered by a single-cylinder liquid-cooled Twin Cam 4-stroke engine. Featuring upside down front suspension, the Hero 250 also comes with a Fastec Swingarm spring oil damper, which has been specifically developed for the all-new machine.
The largest capacity model in the Hero range will be available in three colours. Customers can choose from an eye-catching Gold-Black, which features jet black frame and paintwork accentuated by gold wheels and detailing, the 60s-inspired White Racing option and the traditional Titanium option of the original Hero.
All three colours are available from Bullit Motorcycles extensive UK dealer network now, costing £3,999 (incl. VAT), each machine comes with a two-year warranty. For more information on Bullit Motorcycles, or to find your local dealer, visit https://bullitmotorcycles.com/en.
Henry Maplethorpe, Bullit UK Brand Manager, said, “One of the most common questions we’ve been asked by our fans is if we would be making a 250 version of the Hero. Since its unveiling last year, we’ve had an incredible response, so we are really pleased that the bike is now available from our ever-growing dealer network.”Bullit Introduces A New Hero For 2021

