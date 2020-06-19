Bullit Motorcycles Cruise Into Summer With All New V-Bob 250

Fresh from launching the retro-inspired Bluroc range earlier this year, Bullit Motorcycles is continuing its expansion by welcoming the all-new cruiser V-Bob 250. The fierce-looking, lightweight V-twin is ideal for those riders looking for the styling of a cruiser without the typical weight associated with them and it is also available to ride on restricted licences.

2020 has already been an exciting year for Bullit Motorcycles, with the manufacturer launching a new 125cc and 250cc range in the form of the classic-styled Bluroc alongside a colour update of the popular Hero 125cc and 50cc machines. The brand is now looking to move into the cruiser market with the launch of the all-new 250cc V-Bob.

Powered by a belt-driven V-twin motor, the new cruiser weighs in at just 179kg wet, making it ideal for those riders not comfortable with a traditional heavyweight cruiser. The nimble machine is also perfect for those city commuters seeking a stylish alternative to the packed trains, buses or underground. The head-turning new model is available in three colours to suit most tastes.

Equipped with an electric start, the five-speed V-Bob features full ABS alongside a forced air cooling system. Bullit Motorcycles has focused on ensuring that the motorcycle is as fuel-efficient as possible, giving riders the ability to enjoy a cost-effective adventure this summer. The V-Bob is also accessible to many newer riders as its 250cc capacity allows riders with a restricted A2 licence to get the full cruiser experience.

The Bullit V-Bob 250 is available in three colours, Satin Grey, Satin Black and Candy Red, and will cost £3,799. The machine will arrive across Bullit’s extensive UK dealer network in late July. For more information, visit https://bullitmotorcycles.com/en

Henry Maplethorpe, Bullit UK Brand Manager, said, “We are really excited to be welcoming the V-Bob to the already popular Bullit Motorcycles range. This is a completely new styling of machine for us and will help the brand to reach even more riders.

We have focused on making the V-Bob as rideable as possible, which is why we have kept the weight low so that riders of all ages and stature can comfortably cruise around the city or countryside.”