Suzuki has confirmed the recommended retail price (RRP) of its new Burgman Street 125EX as £2,999. Suzuki has confirmed the recommended retail price (RRP) of its new Burgman Street 125EX as £2,999.

The new luxury 125cc scooter forms part of a trio of new scooters from the Japanese brand, set to boost its small capacity range in 2023.

An ultra-clean Suzuki Eco Performance αlpha engine sits at the heart of the new Burgman Street 125EX – an air-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant currently powering over five million Suzukis worldwide – and delivers an impressive 148.67mpg, while producing only 44g/km of CO2 emissions. Though gentle on the wallet and the environment, it still delivers punchy performance with peak power – 8.6PS – and peak torque – 10Nm – delivered low in the rev range, at 6,500rpm and 5,500rpm respectively.

It also boasts an auto stop-start function, the indicator for which appears on a neat LCD dash, next to the eco indicator light, to encourage economical use.

The smart city commuter fuses class, style, performance, comfort, and practicality, the latter taken care of by 21.5 litres of underseat storage space and two helmet hooks, plus two utility hooks for carrying extra items. There’s also a closable front compartment with a USB charging port and an additional easy access front storage compartment, next to which is the ignition key slot which can be covered using a magnet mechanism coded to the owner’s key.

Comfort is aided by a long, well-padded seat, and wide floorboards with extended footboards up front, with a look of luxury and sophistication created by elegant lines and striking bodywork, and attention to detail, such as red stitching on the seat, distinctive lighting, and integrated turn signals.

Arriving in the spring, at £2,999 it joins the new Avenis 125 – at £2,699 – and the new Address 125 – at £2,499 – enhancing Suzuki’s scooter and 125cc model range.

