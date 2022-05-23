Cable Kits For Domino Race Throttles

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Universal Cable Kits for Domino XM2 Throttles are now available from Venhill, offering track day riders and racers alike a one-stop repair and upgrade.

Widely used on track at every level including MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and the Superbike World Championship, the Domino XM2 is a high quality racing throttle that deserves high quality cables.

Venhill’s British-made throttle kits contain everything needed to replace a set of push/pull cables quickly and easily, in the paddock or workshop.

Kits are available in one- and two-metre lengths, and are made to Venhill’s proven Featherlight specification: high quality marine-grade stainless steel inner wire, inside a PTFE ‘teflon’ liner for minimum friction and a lighter action.

Kits retail at £43.26 including VAT for the one metre (part number U01-4-152), and £55.72 including VAT for the two metre version (part number U01-4-153).

Outer sleeves come in a choice of seven colours – Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Orange, Red and Yellow – to match racing liveries.

For full specifications and to order, visit www.venhill.co.uk

