Cal Crutchlow Rpha 11 Streamline – In Stock Now

Originally built for the racetrack, the RPHA 11 is HJC’s premium sport helmet, designed with an aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds.

The Premium Integrated Matrix (P.I.M Plus) shell composition provides enhanced shock-resistant performance and a more comfortable and lightweight helmet using reinforcement materials that include carbon and carbon-glass hybrid fabric.

The features cater to sport riders with an enlarged eye port for an increased view in a tucked position and an outstanding airflow ventilation system. Additional safety features include reflective patches on the rear neck area and an emergency release cheek pad system for safe and quick helmet removal in an emergency situation.

The RPHA11 indisputably demonstrates why HJC remains #1 in the world.

Technical Features

Standard ECE

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.

PIM & Shell

Reinforcement materials, including Carbon and Carbon-Glass Hybrid fabric, provide enhanced Shock-Resistant performance for a more comfortable and lighter helmet.

Visor: HJ-26

• All HJC shields offer 99% UV-A & B protection

• 2D Flat Shield comes equipped with the tear-off post. Tear offs can be purchased separately.

• The additional 2D dark smoke shield is included.

• The 3D shield is prepared with Pinlock pins. Pinlock Anti-fog inserts can be purchased separately from authorized dealers.

• The enhanced centre clip dual locking shield system is ideal for racing conditions.

• A quick-release shield system offers a simple and secure tool-less system to quickly remove the shield from your helmet.

Wind Tunnel Tested

HJC helmets are tested in the laboratory as well as in real-life to meet the highest quality standards. HJC is one of the very few helmet companies equipped with its own state-of-the-art wind tunnel laboratory to test aerodynamics, ventilation, noise, and more. The HJC wind tunnel test lab measures the air forces in a variety of riding conditions to improve helmet performance.

Multi-cool with Polygiene

• Advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture-wicking and quick-drying function.

• Removable Interior.

• Glasses grooves can accommodate riders who wear glasses.

ACS – Advanced Channelling Ventilation System

HJC’s helmets, along with our technology, have added experience in designing the MotoGP race helmets to have the best technology in aerodynamics and ventilation and related fields. HJC’s helmets provide the airiest helmets on the market. Experience the best performance with your HJC helmet.

RPHA Features

• Emergency Kit: Emergency Kit (Cheek Pads) for safe and quick rescue in an emergency situation.

• Double D-Ring Rapid Fire™ Shield Replacement System: A simple and secure shield ratchet system provides ultra-quick, tool-less removal, and installation for efficient operations.

5 Year Warranty

The warranty is applicable to manufacturers defects for up to 5 years from the date of purchase, or 7 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

