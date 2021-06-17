Infront Moto Racing presents some updates to the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship racing calendar.

Firstly, MXGP is pleased to confirm the venue for the MXGP of France on the 9th & 10th of October, as Lacapelle-Marival! The circuit, located in the southwest of France is not entirely new to the FIM Motocross World Championship, with the venue having hosted the MX3 World Championship in 2009 and 2011, along with a round of EMX2 and WMX.

While this will be the first time that Lacapelle-Marival will officially welcome MXGP, majority of the GP riders are very familiar with the French circuit, as it is a regular host of the annual pre-season International ‘Masters of Motocross’ race.

Infront Moto Racing are delighted to add another new circuit to the 2021 MXGP racing calendar and look forward to heading to France in October.

Additionally, the MXGP of Latvia in Kegums, originally scheduled on the 10th & 11th of July, will now move to the 7th & 8th of August, meanwhile the MXGP of Sweden in Uddevalla will no longer take place in 2021 and is postponed to the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, these changes have been unavoidable and while we are saddened to not be heading to Sweden once again in 2021, we look forward to returning to the popular Uddevalla circuit next year under better circumstances.

Infront Moto Racing would like to thank all of the parties involved for understanding and cooperation during this period. We look forward to continuing the racing this season and delivering a really strong championship.

