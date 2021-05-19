Kawasaki UK is delighted to announce that the legendary California Superbike school has chosen to go “Team Green” with a fleet of brand new Kawasaki’s for both instructor and hire bikes.

Since its launch in 1980, the iconic training school has helped over 130,000 riders worldwide to enhance their skills on track. For 2021, customers will now be able to hire a range of Kawasaki machinery, from the rider-friendly Ninja 650 to the World Superbike conquering ZX-10R.

The school has an array of dates across the summer, taking in some of the most famous circuits in the UK, including Brands Hatch, Donington Park and Cadwell Park. Each day will see customers able to take part in expert tuition sessions, from novice trackday riders to experienced circuit riders. The knowledgeable team at CSS have designed each level to specifically help riders improve their confidence and techniques both on track and on the road.

Constantly evolving, the school has developed techniques to help prepare riders physically and mentally to shave seconds off their lap times, whilst giving them the awareness to avoid costly mistakes. Riders of all abilities have benefitted from the stepped ‘levels’ including National road racers looking to fine tune their skills.

The addition of the California Superbike School track training helps to further enhance Kawasaki’s offering of ‘Experiences’ to its customers. With a number of off-road partners already, this new opportunity allows Kawasaki fans to truly enhance their skills, both on dirt and on track.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“When it comes to trackday tuition, the California Superbike School really is the pinnacle, so it is fantastic to be able to partner with them for 2021. Their passion and knowledge is second to none, and our Ninja 650, Z900 and Ninja ZX-10R machines are perfect to help riders of all experience levels enhance their track skills.

We are confident that every customer will be able to enjoy the benefits of the Kawasaki range and the 2021 calendar has an incredible option of circuits to choose from, so we can’t wait to see customers out enjoying themselves!”

Gary Adshead, Chief Riding Coach California Superbike School UK:

“We are immensely proud to be working with Kawasaki UK, it is a real privilege to work with an equally driven and committed team of professionals. Our coaches are thrilled with the news that they will be operating on a Kawasaki platform to demonstrate our world-famous riding technology. We literally cannot wait for our valued customers to see and experience the stunning green machines at their fullest potential!”

