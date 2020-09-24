A world-leading facility aimed at helping young motorcycling talent to learn and grow is now open in Castellolì near Barcelona.

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce a new addition to the Road to MotoGP™ programme: Campus Circuit Parcmotor, a high-performance motorsport centre near Barcelona. Based in Castellolì, the campus is the first of its kind in the world.

The Campus Circuit Parcmotor complex is spread over 800,000 square metres of terrain, with a 4.1km speed circuit as well as motocross, dirt track and supermotard training opportunities – and road and mountain bicycle training areas. Providing a perfect place to train and learn, or even a place where riders can be based throughout a season, the campus has everything in one place for a young rider to flourish and work towards the next step in their careers.

The motorcycle training programme at the campus covers every skill a rider needs, and has been overseen by Alberto Puig, a Grand Prix winner, renowned talent spotter and now the Repsol Honda Team manager in MotoGP™. Riders can also rent the machinery they need at the campus, ensuring they are all able to make the most of the incredible facilities and programmes on site.

As well as the areas made for motorcycle training, the campus also offers a skill-focused space, including classrooms. Courses to help riders develop their skills in English, engineering, telemetry, Spanish, sport psychology and safety awareness are all offered, imparting valuable knowledge and giving riders chance to develop off track as well as on track. There is also chill out area, always an invaluable companion to physical training.

In addition, the campus can provide everything from administrative help for young riders moving to Spain to mentoring, physiotherapy and more; creating a one-stop place for riders to get support with everything they need. In partnership with ETG, the campus can also offer its riders a chance to compete in the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, taking care of all the riders’ arrangements, flights, transfers and accommodation together with the team, ensuring the rider is able to focus solely on competing.

Xavier Bartrolí, President of Circuit Parcmotor Castellolí: “It is an honour to be part of this ambitious project together with leading partners in the sector such as Dorna and ICATME. This great new opportunity we have been offered will allow the Anoia area to be a benchmark not only in competition and motorsport but also in the training of young riders.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “We are very proud to welcome the Campus Circuit Parcmotor to the Road to MotoGP and support the first facility of its kind in the world. At Dorna we have always been committed to talent promotion and our core values in supporting young riders fit perfectly with those of Campus Circuit Parcmotor – understanding that getting better as a rider and athlete is a 360 project and is not just about skill on the bike. The amazing range of facilities and services offered at Campus Circuit Parcmotor will ensure that the riders who visit the campus will have the best chance they possibly could in becoming part of the next generations of champions, and it makes me very happy to know that their futures will be in expert hands.”