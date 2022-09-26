Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The GASGAS rider could set up a match point for Phillip Island if he can gain more than five points on the field.

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) is now truly in the driving seat in Moto3™, both in the standings and on track. After another win, this time at a venue he’s never ridden before, the race is on for those around him to hit back before it’s too late – because 45 points ahead of Buriram is already in the ballpark to set up a match point in Australia.

So can his teammate Sergio Garcia, or Motegi podium finishers Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) bring that gap back down at Buriram? We’ll find out at 12:00 (GMT +7) on Sunday!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 254

2 Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 209

3 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 191

