The Italian won in style in “enemy” territory… can he keep the roll at home?

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) gave his rivals an open goal at Aragon with his first race day mistake of the year, but for one reason or another only one rider was able to capitalise: Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing). The Italian took his third win of the season, moved back into third overall and is now 58 points off Acosta as five races remain on the table… so can he continue the charge on home turf at Misano?

Last season Foggia fought at the front in both races but hit bad luck in one, although the form was there. Based on his form so far in 2021, there’s no reason to count against the Italian managing to battle for the win again. And with the pressure a little more on for Acosta, and the rookie with less experience of the venue by far, it could be another key weekend as Foggia pushes to make gains. There’s also another home hero to consider, however: Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team).

Fenati actually showed some good speed at MotorLand, and checking the results is far from the whole story. The veteran campaigner got forced out wide by a crash ahead of him and dropped well outside the points, but somehow managed to push back through and take a couple. After Silverstone and his absolute masterclass, it seems more muted in the points but less so in the pace. And Misano? The number 55 has the best record in the field. He’s taken two victories at the track, one of which came last year in the dry, and one of which was a poetry-in-motion wet weather masterpiece in 2017. Can he pull the pin again?

If Foggia is to continue making big gains, he’ll also want to defeat Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) too, which is no mean feat when the Spaniard is on it. Unfortunately, he came off it at MotorLand and lost the chance to home in on Acosta, but he’s the other rider with multiple wins so far this year and still has a little cushion back to Foggia, such was the deficit before. Can he, and teammate Izan Guevara, bother the podium fight again?

Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) is another experienced veteran with podium form at Misano, and a home hero, and John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) have won there. What can they do? And Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team)? Red Bull KTM Tech3 riders Deniz Öncü and Ayumu Sasaki will also be aiming high after their podiums in Aragon. For Sasaki it’s rebuilding after a difficult few months, and a key relief to be back on the rostrum after injury struggles and more.

For Öncü, it was another race where he missed the win by hundredths, and that’s not enough after it having happened twice. Can Deniz defeat Dennis this time around? The Turk ran at the front for much of the race at MotorLand, which is fast becoming the weapon of choice for winning in the lightweight class…

Misano welcomes Moto3™ back for more this weekend, with the home heroes on song and Acosta and Garcia looking to bounce back. What will the Riviera di Rimini bring? We’ll find out at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday.

Moto3™ Championship top five:

1 Pedro Acosta – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 201

2 Sergio Garcia – Gaviota GASGAS Aspar – GASGAS – 155

3 Dennis Foggia – Leopard Racing – Honda – 143

4 Romano Fenati – Sterilgarda Max Racing Team – Husqvarna – 134

5 Jaume Masia – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – 111

