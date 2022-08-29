Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Japanese rider has wrested the momentum from his rivals as the paddock heads for Misano.

After another twist in the tale it’s only a single point between Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at the top of the table, and the Japanese rider leads. He leads in style too after a convincing second Grand Prix win, putting an end to Fernandez’ run of form. As the paddock heads for Misano, the two will be key contenders once again – but it’s also the home race for former Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), who now needs a result.

The Italian now trails by 26 points and has Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) on his tail, and there’s the extra complication from the likes of Jake Dixon (inde GASGAS Aspar Team) as the Brit now has three podiums in a row, and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) fresh from his stunning ride in Austria. There’s also Alonso Lopez (+Ego Speed Up) continuing to show serous speed. If that weren’t enough, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was also immediately back at the sharp end on his return from injury, only just missing out on the rostrum…

The Italians – including another appearance for veteran Mattia Pattini with the GASGAS Aspar Team – will be eager for home turf glory, but of late it’s been Spain vs Japan. Who will rule in San Marino? Tune in on Sunday at 12:20 (GMT +2) to find out!

Moto2™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – 183

2 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 182

3 Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – Kalex – 156

