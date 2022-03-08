Canepa Quickest On Rain-hit Day 2 For Motoe

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The second day of pre-season for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup saw rain affect play and a new trio rise to the fore.

Day 2 of the Official FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup pre-season test at Jerez saw a trio of fresh names rise to the fore as rain affected play, with the returning Niccolo Canepa (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™ Team) heading the timesheets by the end of the day. Once again, the field had three sessions, with the second and third proving the most useful running. The first was very wet, the second still affected and the final session mixed.

As well as track time in itself being a key focus for the field, there are also some bike updates from Energica to put through their paces, specifically a new motor and a new inverter*. The bike is now lighter as a result, and with that one of the key aims of the project since the inception of the Cup, it’s a positive evolution.

Behind Canepa at the top with his 1:58.895, second fastest was Marc Alcoba (Openbank Aspar Team) as the Spaniard impressed to end the day 0.189 in arrears. Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE™) was third quickest as the Japanese rider prepares for his second season in the Cup, but was also one of three crashers in the wet first session, along with Xavier Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) and the returning Bradley Smith (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™ Team), riders ok.

2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) slotted into fourth, with Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) completing the top five and from his best lap set in Session 2. The Brazilian then suffered a crash in the second session and sat out the final session of the day, as well as likely being sidelined from Day 3.

Day 1’s fastest rider, Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), was half a second off Granado and ended Day 2 in P6, with Cardelus for close company. MotoGP™ podium finisher Smith, who returns to MotoE™ this year, was eighth quickest despite his crash. Alex Escrig (Tech3 E-Racing) and Alessio Finello (Felo Gresini MotoE™) completed the top ten.

Sophomore Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) remains absent after the Spaniard had to undergo surgery due to appendicitis before the test.

That’s a wrap on Tuesday’s action, check out highlights and interviews on motogp.com for more info from Jerez and stay up to date with the third and final day of the first pre-season test on Wednesday!

*erratum: the motor and inverter are updated for 2022, not the battery as stated on 07/03/2022.

DAY 2: TOP THREE

1 Niccolo Canepa (WITHU GRT RNF MotoE™ TEAM) – Energica – 1:58.895

2 Marc Alcoba (Openbank Aspar Team) – Energica – +0.189

3 Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE™) – Energica – +0.338

