Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The two home heroes take one session each, but it’s Canet on top overall.

Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40) turned the tables on Moto2™ World Championship leader Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to claim Friday honours at the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon, Canet fastest in FP2 after Fernandez ruled FP1. Misano winner Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed Up), who scored a breakthrough victory just under a fortnight ago at Misano, was third quickest in both.

Just before he was confirmed as a future MotoGP™ rider at GASGAS Factory Racing, Fernandez topped Moto2™ FP1 on a 1:52.925 while Canet was second-fastest in that session on a 1:53.057. Just prior to the halfway mark of FP2, they were split in terms of combined times when Lopez punched out a 1:53.011.

However, with less than four minutes of the day’s action to go, Canet crept up two positions when he clocked a 1:52.852 and that was how the top three would stay. Fernandez could not be accused of a lack of consistency, though, given his fastest lap time of FP2 at 1:52.952 was just 0.027 seconds slower than his FP1 benchmark. Canet also might not have had a chance to usurp his countryman had he crashed early in the session at Turn 14, but the Pons Racing rider pulled off an impressive save.

Provisional Q2 places

Behind the top three, Jake Dixon (Shimoku GASGAS Aspar Team) picked up fourth with a 1:53.128 and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) took fifth on a 1:53.154. Rounding out the top 10 were Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Albert Arenas (Shimoku GASGAS Aspar Team), Fermin Aldeguer (CAG Speed Up), Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team), and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia).

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who is just four points off the World Championship lead, ended the day in 12th. He’s behind Marcos Ramirez (MV Agusta Forward Racing) and just ahead of Jorge Navarro (Flex HP 40) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW Racing GP). That means neither of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team riders are in Q2 as it stands, with Celestino Vietti in 17th and Niccolo Antonelli in 27th, both having crashed in FP2 in separate incidents.

That’s a wrap on Friday, with a number of fast faces looking to move forward in FP3 before qualifying from 15:10 (GMT +2).

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – 1’52.852

2 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – KTM – +0.100

3 Alonso Lopez (CAG Speed Up) – Boscoscuro – +0.159

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security