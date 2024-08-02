Canet claims lap record Friday top spot

A new Moto2™ Silverstone lap record handed Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) top honours on Friday at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, with the Spaniard’s 2:03.602 time just under three tenths quicker than Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in second place.

The leading pair were the only riders to venture into the 2:03s on Day 1, with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) rounding out the top three, 0.457s away from Canet.

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) goes into Saturday’s action in P7 as the home crowd favourite aims to build on a solid Friday outing.

The top two in the title chase and MT Helmets – MSI teammates, Ai Ogura and Sergio Garcia, are P4 and P8 respectively at the end of play on Friday, with the latter suffering a crash in the afternoon that hampered his Practice 1.

Enjoy Moto2™ Practice at 09:25, with qualifying getting underway at 13:45 on Saturday.

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com