Canet Edges Out Acosta For Moto2 Pole

The Flexbox HP 40 rider heads the grid as the hunt for his maiden Moto2™ win continues.

Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40) grabbed the Moto2™ pole position at the at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley after setting a 1:51.121 in Q2. Canet was just over a tenth of a second quicker than fellow Spaniard Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) around the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, with Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) also earning a spot on the front row as the Brit bounces back from being declared unfit to race in France.

Q2

Acosta had achieved his first intermediate class pole a fortnight ago at the French Grand Prix, and the rookie was looking good for two in a row when he set a 1:51.265 and then a 1:51.246 on consecutive laps. However, Canet, who is still not at full fitness after the multi-rider crash three rounds ago, had other ideas and it is he who will start from first on Sunday afternoon, for the second time in four rounds, and just 0.158 seconds covers the top three after Lowes managed to put in a 1:51.279.

While pole gives Canet the best possible chance of chipping away at his 19-point deficit to World Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), the Italian is far from out of the hunt for victory at his home event. Vietti qualified fourth with a 1:51.381, while wildcard Mattia Pasini (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) was one of the remarkable stories of Q2. He came through Q1, topping that session, and is now set to line up in fifth on the grid having ridden a Kalex motorcycle which he owns to a 1:51.465. Also on Row 2 will be Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), starting sixth.

The Grid

Behind the packed first two rows, Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) heads up another on the third, from Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team). Arbolino had a crash late in FP3 which locked him into Q1, but the man who is fourth in the World Championship boosted his hopes of a solid points haul by making his way out of that first stanza of qualifying.

Row 4 will be Barry Baltus (RW Racing GP), Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team), and Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP40). A winner at the French GP last time out, Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will have to make a charge from 14th on the grid if he is to go back-to-back. Indonesian GP winner Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) starts even further back, in 24th, after missing out on passage to Q2 by more than half a second.

That’s an interesting line up for race day, and with plenty on the line on home turf it should be another stunner in Moto2™. Tune in when the lights go out at 12:20 (GMT+2)!

Moto2™ FRONT ROW

1 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – 1’51.121

2 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +0.125

3 Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – Kalex – +0.158

Aron Canet: “Well, I’m very happy to be back here again. Another pole position in this category, it’s amazing for me. But, the more important thing is tomorrow’s race. My pace during the weekend has been really, really good and we need to improve something on the bike but I’m ready to fight for the victory. We’ll see how the hand is, that’s more important for me. It’s not so painful at the moment because this is a flowing track. But, I’m very, very happy. Thank you to my team and to all the people who support me!”

