There are a variety of Bluetooth headset brands available in the market and Cardo is one of them. The company has been in this business for quite some time and offers some of the best in class gadgets. The Packtalk bold is one of their latest offerings, this new device offers a variety of new features over its predecessor the Packtalk Bold, which makes your journeys even more fun on the road.

What’s in the box:

Packtalk bold

40mm Speakers with sound by JBL

Packtalk Audio Kit

Glue Plate

Corder Microphone

Hybrid Microphone

Velcro Pads

Use Cable (charger)

The Bold is equipped with 40mm JBL speakers, the sound is crispy and the audio settings can be tuned via the app according to your taste. Cardo has partnered with JBL to develop this headset, which offers good soundproofing, and it is only when you are riding at speeds of above 100mph (not that we got to test those speeds) that you may notice a bit of wind noise.

As far the connectivity is concerned, the Cardo Packtalk Bold can simultaneously connect with up to 15 riders. The sound quality does not get distorted even if you are at a distance of a mile from another rider, thanks to an effective range of one mile. The intelligent system reconnects on its own when it detects that you are again in the range of another rider. A great convenient feature is that the system can pair itself with a Bluetooth headset of any brand.

The list of convenient features does not end here. A 13-hour battery life provides peace of mind and even if your Bluetooth headset runs out of charge, you can recharge it using a 12V socket. The software system responds very well to the voice commands and performs very well without any glitches. The headset continues to work smoothly even in case of a downpour, Cardo has done an excellent job in making sure that it is waterproof.

The Cardo Packtalk Bold features DMC Mesh technology, 40mm JBL speakers, connectivity to your phone for calls, music, an FM radio and Bluetooth capability and can be paired to Cardo or other brands’ Bluetooth communicators.

Our summary

Mesh gives clarity across larger groups or rider to pillion

Good looks and design

Initially a bit fiddly to install

Good voice-control

Compact and easy to use

Waterproo f

f 2 year Warranty

Is it worth the price tag I think that’s for you to decide I would say its cheaper than the new Packtalk Bold and equally as good.

For more information on Cardo Systems products visit cardosystems.com/

